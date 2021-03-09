UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Calls For Boosting Diplomatic Effort To Establish COVID-19 Travel Regulations

Kremlin Calls for Boosting Diplomatic Effort to Establish COVID-19 Travel Regulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Kremlin is calling for boosting the international diplomatic effort to establish travel regulations in light of the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia remains skeptical regarding coronavirus certificates for travelers, the governmental response center does not support the idea, Peskov stressed.

"At the same time, we do see that alliances and countries are working on this quasi-document [on COVID-19 certificates for travelers]. There is no final understanding yet regarding identification, interoperability and mutual acceptance. Of course, there is a reason to boost the COVID diplomacy," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia has any plans to introduce coronavirus travel certificates.

