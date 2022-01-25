MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested Tuesday that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov acted out of line when he said this week he would have sent troops to retake Ukraine if he were president.

"The head of the Russian state outlines the Federal foreign policy and, to everyone's satisfaction, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is the head of the Russian state, which includes the Chechen Republic," Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing.

Kadyrov called Ukraine a "made-up state," in a livestreamed address on Monday shared by the head of the regional parliament.

The 45-year-old politician said the United States needed Ukraine to move military bases closer to the Russian borders. Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade the neighbor.

Asked whether Kadyrov was being considered for any federal job, the presidential spokesman said he had the right to run, including in the presidential race, as long as he met the existing requirements. The next presidential polls are expected in March 2024.