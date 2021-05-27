Kremlin Expects Lukashenko to Brief Putin on Ryanair Incident, Sofia Sapega

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin expects that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ryanair plane emergency landing and the situation around detained Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

The talks, scheduled for Friday in Russia's resort city of Sochi, will chiefly focus on the economy, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters, at the same time noting that the presidents usually exchange opinions on regional conflicts.

"This time, I certainly believe that President Lukashenko will brief the [Russian] president on the story around the plane. I believe they will also touch upon the Russian citizen who was detained and who is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk," Peskov said.