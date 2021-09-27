Kremlin Hopes for Relations Continuity Under New Authorities in Germany

Moscow is closely following the results of the parliamentary elections in Germany and hopes for relations continuity under the new authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Of course, the elections in the largest European country is the process, the event that, of course, draws the attention of almost the entire world.

And we also follow with great attention what is happening, what are the results. Of course, we hope for the continuity of our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

Though Moscow and Berlin have disagreements, both understand that differences can be and should be resolved only via dialogue, the spokesman added.

"We are interested in our relationship to continue and develop further. As far as we understand, the process of creating a coalition will be long and complicated, so we will continue to follow," he said.