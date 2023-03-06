UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Tragedy In Russia's Bryansk Region: Nothing But Terrorist Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin on Tragedy in Russia's Bryansk Region: Nothing but Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The investigation of the tragic attack on Russia's Bryansk region last week showed that this was nothing but a terrorist attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district's Liubechane village. Saboteurs shelled a moving car, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian nationalists had been pushed out into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.

"Different ammunition is used by the Ukrainian armed forces and terrorist units... This is what we have been talking about repeatedly, recalling the growing involvement of NATO countries in this conflict. It is not so important to us here, it is important fired these bullets. All the necessary qualifications have already been given here, this is nothing but a terrorist act," Peskov told a briefing.

All necessary measures will be taken to prevent such actions from happening in the future, the spokesman added.

