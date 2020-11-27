UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for December 17, is likely to be long and eventful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The press conference will include elements of the so-called direct line �questions from regular citizens, which are sent to the president directly, Peskov said. Volunteers will sort through the questions submitted via a special application.

"It is hard to say with certainty, but ... considering the components, a mix of a 'direct line' and a press conference, it is likely to be long and eventful," Peskov told reporters, when asked how long the conference could be.

The app for direct questions will become available for download on December 6. Questions can be submitted in text or in a video.

The Kremlin press service said earlier in the day that the president would be speaking from his residence via a video conference.

