- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Kremlin Says Creating Demilitarized Zone Around ZNPP Not On Agenda
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) There is no discussion about creating a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"No, there is no discussion about it," Peskov told reporters.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow
Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal
What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?
Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan
COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022
More Stories From World
-
Russia Condemns Statements About Increasing NATO Presence in Arctic - Kremlin33 seconds ago
-
Russia Interested in IAEA Mission to ZNPP, Open for Cooperation and Interaction - Kremlin35 seconds ago
-
IAEA Mission to Enter ZNPP From Ukrainian-Controlled Territory - Kremlin48 seconds ago
-
Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Pashinyan on Monday - Kremlin11 minutes ago
-
Russia Believes All States Should Pressure Ukraine to Stop Shelling ZNPP - Kremlin11 minutes ago
-
Estonia Presents Proposals to EU for 8th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions31 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Target ZNPP, Enerhodar - Russian Defense Ministry31 minutes ago
-
UK Air Force to Be Relocated to Civilian Airports Amid Tensions With Russia - Reports41 minutes ago
-
Turkey to Hike Tolls for Passage Through Bosphorus, Dardanelles Fivefold - Reports1 hour ago
-
Russia Welcomes IAEA Summit to ZNPP - Envoy in Vienna1 hour ago
-
CORRECTION - Russia Welcomes IAEA Mission to ZNPP - Envoy in Vienna1 hour ago
-
IAEA Mission to ZNPP to Include Around 15 Experts - Russian Diplomat1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.