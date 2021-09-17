UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says No Plans To Return To Issue Of Purchasing French Mistral-Class Ships

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

Kremlin Says No Plans to Return to Issue of Purchasing French Mistral-Class Ships

Russia has no plans to return to the issue of purchasing French Mistral helicopter carriers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russia has no plans to return to the issue of purchasing French Mistral helicopter carriers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden, declared the formation of the new "AUKUS" defense and security partnership, aimed at protecting the countries' shared interests in the Indo-Pacific. The first initiative under the alliance will be the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy � and so the Australian government decided to abandon the $66-billion agreement with the French Naval Group for diesel-electric submarines, eliciting an angry reaction from Paris.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has compared the situation with Paris breaking a contract with Moscow on Mistral ships.

"This issue is not on the agenda at all," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Moscow Russia Paris Alliance All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

Rhino drowns at Dutch zoo in mating mishap

2 minutes ago
 7 POs held in multan

7 POs held in multan

2 minutes ago
 Food group exports increases 23.81% in two months ..

Food group exports increases 23.81% in two months of FY 2021-22

2 minutes ago
 Race for Japan's New Ruling Party Leader Kicks Off ..

Race for Japan's New Ruling Party Leader Kicks Off With 4 Candidates Running

2 minutes ago
 Rojas eyes long jump for double gold in Paris Olym ..

Rojas eyes long jump for double gold in Paris Olympics

29 minutes ago
 Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect ..

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect Union State Sovereignty - Mini ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.