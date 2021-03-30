UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says No Progress Made In Implementing Minsk Agreements Under President Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:08 PM

Kremlin Says No Progress Made in Implementing Minsk Agreements Under President Zelenskyy

The so-called Normandy Four group of countries France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine have failed to make advances in implementing the Minsk accords on the Donbas crisis settlement since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The so-called Normandy Four group of countries France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine have failed to make advances in implementing the Minsk accords on the Donbas crisis settlement since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The so-called Normandy format is not doing well. We can state that under president Zelenskyy, it was not possible to make any progress in implementing neither the Minsk package of measures nor the subsequent agreements that were reached in Paris," Peskov told Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Pointing to the current escalation of tensions on the Line of Contact, the spokesman said that it "crosses out all the modest progress" that the four countries had reached earlier.

"Tensions are growing and no one sees reason to gather at the highest level," Peskov added.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, when Kiev launched an offensive against the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, conventionally referred to together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence. Their decision came in response to what they considered a coup in Kiev that toppled the old government in February of that year.

In February 2015, Normandy leaders held talks in Minsk that resulted in an agreement to stop the fighting and seek a long-term political resolution to the conflict. During a Normandy summit in Paris in late 2019, all sides agreed that the Minsk agreements remained the basis of the Donbas conflict resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence February 2015 2019 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US sends ambassador to join Palau leader on Taiwan ..

13 seconds ago

Hammad Azhar becomes Finance Minister

11 minutes ago

Egyptian President Visiting Suez Canal As Navigati ..

1 minute ago

Three more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hos ..

1 minute ago

Shab-e- Barat observed in northern Sindh

2 minutes ago

Two more Poland players positive for Covid ahead o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.