Kremlin Says Russia's Poverty Statistics Rely On Huge Bulk Data As Tycoon Doubts Figures

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin Says Russia's Poverty Statistics Rely on Huge Bulk Data as Tycoon Doubts Figures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian statistics agency Rosstat has huge bulk data at its disposal for poverty estimation in the country on which the government primarily relies for its decision-making, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday after a Russian billionaire questioned the statistics.

Last week, Rosstat's preliminary data showed that the number of Russians living below the poverty line decreased from 12.3% to 12.1% year-on-year in 2020. Billionaire Oleg Deripaska has doubted the figures, arguing that many more Russians than 17.8 million live below the poverty line.

"One should take into account that Rosstat possesses huge, verified bulk data, and the government certainly primarily focuses on the data that Rosstat publishes," Peskov said, when asked which figures are closer to the truth.

The spokesman at the same time described Deripaska as an experienced businessman and a major employer, who has expertise in economics.

According to Peskov, the pandemic has undoubtedly had consequences for both the global and national economy, including in terms of poverty rate, which has increased.

The official described fight against poverty a key priority for the Russian government.

At his end-of-year press conference in December, President Vladimir Putin announced the goal to halve poverty in Russia by 2030.

