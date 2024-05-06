Xinjiang tourism revenue up nearly 34 pct during May Day holiday

A variety of travel programs rolled out by China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region boosted both visitor numbers and revenue during the just-concluded May Day holiday

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A variety of travel programs rolled out by China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region boosted both visitor numbers and revenue during the just-concluded May Day holiday.

Statistics from the regional culture and tourism department showed that during the five-day holiday, the northwestern region received about 8.56 million domestic tourists, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourism revenue generated during the five days totaled nearly 8.1 billion Yuan (about 1.14 billion U.S. Dollars), a year-on-year increase of 33.87 percent.

Covering approximately one-sixth of China's land area, Xinjiang boasts varied and unique natural landscapes, and rich historical and cultural tourism resources.

In 2023, Xinjiang received a record number of 265 million visitors, marking a 117 percent year-on-year growth. Its tourism revenue totaled 296.7 billion yuan, up 227 percent.