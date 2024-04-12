Kremlin Says Talks About Ukraine Without Russia 'make No Sense'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Kremlin on Thursday said that Ukraine peace talks due to be held in Switzerland in June made "no sense" unless Russia took part.
Switzerland on Wednesday announced that a high-level conference on the Ukraine conflict would be held on June 15-16, but without Russia.
Ukraine and up to 100 countries would attend the conference at the luxury Burgenstock resort near the central city of Lucerne, hosted by Swiss President Viola Amherd.
"We said many times that the process of (peace) talks without Russia makes no sense," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the conference, saying during a meeting with his Belarusian ally and counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that "it would be funny if it were not sad."
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said any action on Ukraine that "ignores Russia's position" was "detached from reality" and had "no perspective".
She also criticised the "peace formula" put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, financial reparations from Moscow and the creation of a special tribunal to judge Russian officials.
"It is common knowledge that the 'Zelensky formula' does not envisage compromises or alternatives and totally ignores the proposals of China, Brazil, African and Arab states," Zakharova said.
She also said Switzerland "cannot be trusted" to be neutral because it "defends Ukraine's positions, supports the Kyiv regime, applies anti-Russian sanctions and adopted strategies that exclude Russia from the European security system".
The United States said it had not yet decided on its participation at the conference but scoffed at earlier Russian allegations that the summit would be a pre-election project by President Joe Biden's Democratic Party.
"Obviously, that is an absurd allegation by the Russian government," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
"If this is a diplomatic meeting that the Ukrainian government supports and wants to engage in, we certainly support their right to do so," he said.
The Swiss government agreed during a January visit by Zelensky to organise a peace conference this year.
It said in a statement on Wednesday that "there is currently sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process".
Traditionally neutral Switzerland has from the start insisted that Moscow must eventually be brought into the talks and has sought to attract China and other emerging powers to the conference.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Japan PM asks US to overcome 'self-doubt'9 minutes ago
-
Peso Pluma: Mexico's 'Spider-Man' scaling global music charts19 minutes ago
-
Lana, Tyler, Doja headline Coachella where Swift rumored to appear19 minutes ago
-
CHINT Power signs contracts with Pakistani PV distributors28 minutes ago
-
Soldiers and militia turn on civilians in encircled DR Congo's Goma city28 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences killers of Indigenous land defenders29 minutes ago
-
Paramount shows 'Gladiator 2' as Disney goes R-rated29 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher, yen weakens again38 minutes ago
-
Five-wicket Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win48 minutes ago
-
Corach Rambler bids for more National glory, Kitty's Light a fairytale win48 minutes ago
-
Asia-Pacific gets new weapon in fight against drug-resistant TB48 minutes ago
-
Educated and unemployed: India's angry young voters49 minutes ago