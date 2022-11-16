Kremlin Says Topic of Nord Stream Explosions no Longer Raised by Western Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Western countries were not going to raise the topic of explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines and urged to pay attention to the silence, which was "carefully ensured" in the search for those responsible for the incidents.

"No one was in a hurry to find out who organized this sabotage. Moreover, no one is going to raise this topic at present. We must all pay attention to the silence that is carefully ensured on this topic," Peskov told reporters.

In late September, fuel leaks were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian energy giant Gazprom was allowed to examine the pipelines after the explosion.