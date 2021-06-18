Kremlin Wishes Armenia Successful Parliamentary Elections
Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:42 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Kremlin wishes Armenia, which it sees as a close ally and partner, successful parliamentary elections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked who the Kremlin supports at the snap vote, scheduled for Sunday.
"This is a strange question, to say the least. Of course, we wish successful parliamentary elections to our close ally and partner," Peskov told reporters on Friday.