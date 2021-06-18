UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Wishes Armenia Successful Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:42 PM

Kremlin Wishes Armenia Successful Parliamentary Elections

The Kremlin wishes Armenia, which it sees as a close ally and partner, successful parliamentary elections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked who the Kremlin supports at the snap vote, scheduled for Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Kremlin wishes Armenia, which it sees as a close ally and partner, successful parliamentary elections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked who the Kremlin supports at the snap vote, scheduled for Sunday.

"This is a strange question, to say the least. Of course, we wish successful parliamentary elections to our close ally and partner," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Related Topics

Vote Armenia Sunday

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

10 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real t ..

26 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional term: Sh R ..

13 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

13 minutes ago

UK Conservatives lose safe seat in major upset

13 minutes ago

Pretoria to host Springboks' first Test since winn ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.