Kremlin Wishes Armenia Successful Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Kremlin wishes Armenia, which it sees as a close ally and partner, successful parliamentary elections, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked who the Kremlin supports at the snap vote, scheduled for Sunday.

"This is a strange question, to say the least. Of course, we wish successful parliamentary elections to our close ally and partner," Peskov told reporters on Friday.