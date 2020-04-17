UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyzstan Confirms 23 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 23 to 489 within the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik on Friday.

"As of April 17, 2020, 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan," the response center's spokesperson said.

The list of the recently infected people includes 12 doctors among others.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan stands at five people, while 11 other people are in critical condition.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 144,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

