Laos To Continue Investing In Nutrition For Prosperous Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Laos is committed to continue investing in nutrition among target groups due to its critical role in the growth and development of the country, according to Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.
Kikeo made the remarks at the ninth national nutrition forum under the theme of "Nutrition for Human Capital Development", the local news website Lao Pattana News reported on Thursday.
The forum brought together the Lao government and development partners to assess progress in tackling malnutrition in Laos and to make commitments to future action.
Kikeo said the forum was a pivotal opportunity to evaluate nutrition achievements in 2023, commit to future goals and fight against malnutrition for 2024 and beyond.
Last year's forum highlighted the importance of nutrition for sustainable development, and such an event this year focused on nutrition as a driving force for investing in people and nurturing a prosperous nation, he said.
The event acknowledged that good nutrition and healthy diets are important for people's well-being, which in turn is an important milestone for the socio-economic development of the country.
