Laos To Empower Coffee Farmers In Northern Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Laos and Japan jointly launched a project aimed at empowering coffee farmers in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province.
The initiative targets eight villages in Luang Prabang's Phonxai and Vieng Kham districts and will bolster production and marketing efforts, Lao news Agency (KPL) reported on Saturday.
The coffee produced will be exported to the Japanese market, said the report, adding that the project's activities will support people in target communities, help them to create income from coffee production, and access sustainable food security and nutrition, with a focus on women and children under the age of 5.
