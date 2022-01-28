Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 5.632 million, over 364.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 364,836,299, including 5,632,520 fatalities. As many as 9.89 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the first oral medicine for treating COVID-19.

India's drug regulator CDSCO upgraded the emergency use authorization of homemade COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield to full approval, the country's health minister said.

Russia has confirmed 88,816 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 74,692 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,404,617, the federal response center said.

Germany logged a record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day for the third day running, with over 200,000 new cases registered in the past 24 hours alone, according to Robert Koch Institute data.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil increased by record 224,567 to more than 24.

53 million within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The UK authorities have decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions introduced over the spread of the Omicron strain given the success of the booster vaccination and the ongoing decrease in the number of infections, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced it will lift on January 29 entry restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travelers from 12 African countries, from which the new strain of coronavirus, Omicron, has begun to spread around the world.

Tunisia has extended the night curfew and a number of other restrictions by two weeks in connection with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the cabinet said.

Japan extended anti-COVID measures from Thursday to another 18 prefectures, which have seen a record increase in new infections in recent days.

Possible risks from the new NeoCov coronavirus strain identified by Chinese scientists in bats in South Africa require further research and assessment, the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector told Sputnik.