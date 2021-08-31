UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls On Azerbaijan, Armenia To 'Tone Down Rhetoric' To Ensure Karabakh Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Yerevan and Baku should reduce the intensity of their debate regarding the conflict in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to fully resolve the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"The rhetoric on both sides needs to be seriously and significantly toned down. This will create the conditions for a final and full-fledged resolution, of that I have no doubt," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Moscow, for its part, remains committed to the trilateral ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020, and a deal on post-war affairs in the region, made on January 11, 2021, the minister noted.

At this stage, he went on, it is vital to ensure the implementation of the provisions of these accords, as well security and the recovery of trust rather than resuming the whole peace process.

"A trilateral working group at the level of deputy prime ministers to unblock transport communications and economic ties plays a special role here. This will be a very important measure that will allow the parties to be more constructive about what is happening," Lavrov said.

The decades-long conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh escalated into another round of violent hostilities in late September 2020 and lasted through November, when the Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed. Under the document, a Russian peacekeeping delegation was deployed to the region to monitor the truce.

