Lavrov Reiterates Commitment to Cooperation in Talks With Top Libyan Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's readiness to cooperate with the new interim government of Libya during phone calls with the newly-elected heads of the Presidency Council and the government, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Last week, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that would be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. Mohammad Younes Menfi became the head of the Presidency Council and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was elected to become the interim prime minister. On Monday, Lavrov held talks with the two officials over the phone.

"Lavrov confirmed Russia's readiness for constructive cooperation with the interim administration of Libya to quickly overcome the protracted crisis in this country, as well as emphasized the intention to strengthen cooperation to further develop the traditionally friendly Russian-Libyan relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister also noted that Russia was one of the first countries to welcome the election of the new interim executive authority in Libya and congratulated Dbeibah and Menfi on their appointments.

The Libyan officials, in turn, praised Russia's position throughout the crisis in their country, the ministry added.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since 2011, when its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and murdered. The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years, with the western part being controlled by the Government of National Accord and the eastern part by the Libyan National Army.

In early November, the warring sides agreed to launch UN-led talks to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country.