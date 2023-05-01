UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Youth Group Linked To Terrorists Arrested In Northern Iran - IRGC Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Leaders of Youth Group Linked to Terrorists Arrested in Northern Iran - IRGC Commander

Leaders of a regional youth group, linked to the Iranian People's Mojahedin Organization (PMOI), banned by Tehran as terrorist, were arrested in the city of Babolsar in northern Iran, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the city said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Leaders of a regional youth group, linked to the Iranian People's Mojahedin Organization (PMOI), banned by Tehran as terrorist, were arrested in the city of Babolsar in northern Iran, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the city said on Monday.

"IRGC special forces in Babolsar have managed to detect and neutralize a network linked to the PMOI ... The group called the Babolsar Neighborhood Youth was operating with the aim of deceiving and recruiting young people," Mostafa Bazvand was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying.

The group began making content for anti-government media during mass protests in Iran last year following the arrest and death of Mahsa Amini, the IRGC commander added, according to IRNA.

The PMOI is a left radical opposition movement that has been exiled from Iran since the 1979 revolution in the country. During the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988, the group was involved in fighting against Iran's forces, while also committing terrorist attacks against the country's high-ranking officials. Since the revolution, the organization has been advocating overthrowing the current Iranian government and installing the one of its own.

