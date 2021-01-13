Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Security Chief for Talks on Peace Process

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his trip to Kabul on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his trip to Kabul on Wednesday.

"We exchanged views on the Peace Process, the beginning of 2nd round of talks, & the role of India in establishing peace in AFG. I thanked India for its principled position on supporting the peace process," Abdullah tweeted.

Doval is on a two-day trip to the Afghan capital. Earlier in the day, he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the Afghan talks with the Taliban and anti-terrorist cooperation.

Talks between Kabul and the militants resumed in Qatar last week but stalled again as the United States, their main sponsor, awaits Joe Biden's inauguration. His predecessor struck a bilateral deal with the insurgents in February that saw the Taliban redirect its attacks from foreign troops to the Afghan security forces.