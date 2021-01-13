UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Security Chief For Talks On Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:18 PM

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Security Chief for Talks on Peace Process

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his trip to Kabul on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his trip to Kabul on Wednesday.

"We exchanged views on the Peace Process, the beginning of 2nd round of talks, & the role of India in establishing peace in AFG. I thanked India for its principled position on supporting the peace process," Abdullah tweeted.

Doval is on a two-day trip to the Afghan capital. Earlier in the day, he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the Afghan talks with the Taliban and anti-terrorist cooperation.

Talks between Kabul and the militants resumed in Qatar last week but stalled again as the United States, their main sponsor, awaits Joe Biden's inauguration. His predecessor struck a bilateral deal with the insurgents in February that saw the Taliban redirect its attacks from foreign troops to the Afghan security forces.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Qatar United States February Ashraf Ghani From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

5 minutes ago

Over 80 killed in latest west Ethiopia attack

2 minutes ago

Swiss Gov't Extends COVID Restrictions Until End o ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in 11th-hour attempt to avoid govt c ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Receives First Batch of Moderna's COVID-19 ..

13 minutes ago

More Than 49,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Kara ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.