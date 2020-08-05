UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Asks WHO, Qatar For Medical Assistance To Help Victims Of Beirut Blast - Minister

Lebanon Asks WHO, Qatar for Medical Assistance to Help Victims of Beirut Blast - Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Lebanese Ministry of Health has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) and Qatar to deliver medical aid for the victims of a massive blast in Beirut earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told the MTV Lebanon broadcaster.

"We communicated with the World Health Organization over the delivery of a plane filled with aid, as well as with Qatar over the operation of field hospitals," Hassan said.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, has offered his condolences to the Lebanese government and the victims of the explosion, and said that he would dispatch field hospitals to Beirut to provide urgent medical assistance.

During a separate media appearance, Hassan said that at least 30 people have died in the blast, and more than 2,500 others have suffered injuries.

