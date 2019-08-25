UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon To Lodge Complaint With UNSC Over Israeli Drone Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Lebanon to Lodge Complaint With UNSC Over Israeli Drone Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry will lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the recent Israeli drone attack, local media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, members of Hezbollah Shiite militant group shot down an Israeli drone in the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to some reports, the drone exploded after the control over it had been lost, damaging one of Hezbollah's buildings, while in another version, there were two drones and one of them was captured by the group's members.

Gebran Bassil, the Lebanese foreign minister, has ordered the country's permanent representative in the United Nations to lodge an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council, denouncing Israel's violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, the country's National Broadcasting Network reported.

Lebanon has long been asking the Security Council to take action and apply pressure on Israel on accounts of its numerous violations of Lebanese maritime, aerial and land borders. The Lebanese military command declares unacceptable Israel's use of Lebanese airspace for conducting airstrikes in Syria, saying that such actions violate the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the sovereignty of the republic.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Resolution United Nations Syria Israel Beirut Lebanon Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.