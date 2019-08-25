Lebanon to Lodge Complaint With UNSC Over Israeli Drone Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry will lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding the recent Israeli drone attack, local media reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, members of Hezbollah Shiite militant group shot down an Israeli drone in the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to some reports, the drone exploded after the control over it had been lost, damaging one of Hezbollah's buildings, while in another version, there were two drones and one of them was captured by the group's members.

Gebran Bassil, the Lebanese foreign minister, has ordered the country's permanent representative in the United Nations to lodge an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council, denouncing Israel's violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, the country's National Broadcasting Network reported.

Lebanon has long been asking the Security Council to take action and apply pressure on Israel on accounts of its numerous violations of Lebanese maritime, aerial and land borders. The Lebanese military command declares unacceptable Israel's use of Lebanese airspace for conducting airstrikes in Syria, saying that such actions violate the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the sovereignty of the republic.