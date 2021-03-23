BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Protesters blocked the central streets in the Lebanese capital of Beirut after another political meeting failed to bring results on the pressing matter of the formation of a new government.

Groups of young people set garbage on fire in different parts of the city and blocked roads to essential destinations of the capital, including the airport.

The rallies also come amid a sharp fall of the Lebanese pound, with the exchange rate dropping by 2,300 against the US Dollar, bringing its price to up to 14,000 Pounds per $1 on the black market.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said he declined President Michel Aoun's offer to form a government as the president was seeking to grant his allies veto power in the government.

In mid-March, Aoun said that Hariri would have to resign unless he managed to set up a new cabinet, and invited him to sign an agreement on its creation without delays. In response, Hariri offered to hold early presidential elections if the president did not sign a decree on the formation of a government, as the latter cannot be confirmed without the president's agreement, according to the Lebanese constitution.

However, the constitution also does not provide any basis for the resignation of Hariri.

In the meantime, Lebanon remains plagued by the economic crisis involving Currency issues, widespread poverty, and rising prices on essential goods.