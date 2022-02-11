Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoigu

The level of Russian-UK relations is close to zero, it is necessary to stop aggravating the situation in relations between Russia and NATO, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace

"This is our first meeting in recent years. Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and is about to cross the zero meridian and go negative, which I really would not like. Therefore, I really hope to have the opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues with you without any escalation and raising the temperature even higher in relations between Russia and NATO countries, and especially with the United Kingdom, taking into account the historical experience of our cooperation and combat cooperation," Shoigu said.

"Today we are seeing increasing concentration of attention, an exorbitant concentration of attention on issues that, in our opinion, could be resolved quite calmly, in a dialogue between all countries, without the threat of imposing certain sanctions," he said.

"IIn my opinion, there are no more words left in either English or Russian dictionaries that could designate these sanctions. 'Catastrophic,' 'amazing,' 'destroying.' Many different words," Shoigu stated.

He noted that before the meeting he had carefully read the speeches of Wallace and his colleagues.

"Unfortunately, we still see threats of sanctions in every speech, through the line. I would not like our today's conversation to be a continuation of this kind of interview," Shoigu said.