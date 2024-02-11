Open Menu

Leverkusen Thump Bayern To Seize Control Of Bundesliga Title Race

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Leverkusen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen took control of the Bundesliga title race on Saturday, thoroughly outclassing Bayern Munich in a 3-0 home win to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Munich-born defender Josip Stanisic, on loan from Bayern, scored the opener in the 18th minute and Alex Grimaldo added another early in the second half.

Jeremie Frimpong grabbed a third in injury time, scoring on the counter after Manuel Neuer came up for a Bayern corner, with Leverkusen rounding off an emphatic victory in style as they chase a first German title in the club's history.

Bayern had few answers against an energetic and skilful Leverkusen side who were fluent in attack and kept tight control of star striker Harry Kane in defence.

With 13 games remaining this season, five-time runners-up Leverkusen now have a golden chance to break Bayern's 11-year reign in the Bundesliga while shedding their unwanted 'Neverkusen' moniker.

"From minute one until minute 90, we had our foot on the pedal," Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich told Sky.

A visibly frustrated Thomas Mueller lamented Bayern's dismal performance.

"Leverkusen were taking risks, looking for solutions and playing football," he said.

"We're playing from A to B, B to C -- and nobody plays freely or takes risks."

Bayern came into the game under an unusual amount of pressure despite sitting just two points behind Leverkusen.

The game was delayed by 10 minutes due to ongoing protests against the German FA's decision to allow increased foreign investment, with fans throwing tennis balls and other objects onto the pitch as the players jogged to keep warm.

Despite the delay, Leverkusen showed none of the nerves seen among recent challengers for Bayern's crown, sticking to their high-risk, high-reward approach despite a tight press from the visitors.

Amine Adli had a half-chance and blasted straight at Neuer early, but it would be Stanisic who gave Leverkusen the lead against his parent club.

Stanisic shed new Bayern full-back Sacha Boey and tapped in a fine Andrich assist from close range, scoring his first Leverkusen goal.

Winners all 16 times they have taken the lead this season, the goal foreshadowed a period of Leverkusen dominance reminiscent of their best under Alonso, with Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah forcing last-ditch stops.

Not content to protect their lead, Leverkusen came out firing after the break and soon doubled their lead.

Summer signing Grimaldo collected Nathan Tella's pass and blasted past Neuer five minutes into the second half.

With the clock winding down, Neuer went up for a Bayern corner, allowing Leverkusen wing-back Frimpong to run the length of the field to seal a statement win.

