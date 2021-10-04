UrduPoint.com

Libya Launches New Oil Refinery, Gas Plant Project

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:43 PM

Libya launches new oil refinery, gas plant project

Libya on Sunday launched a project to build a new oil refinery and a cooking gas plant in the southern city of Ubari

TRIPOLI, Oct. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Libya on Sunday launched a project to build a new oil refinery and a cooking gas plant in the southern city of Ubari.

"Today, we announce the start of the project for a new oil refinery and a cooking gas plant in the south, and all necessary finances are ready," Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said during the project launch ceremony.

Dbeibah said the project will contribute to the development of southern Libya, vowing that "there will be no more war, only peace and prosperity."The project will cost almost 600 million U.S. Dollars and will take about three years to complete.

According to the state-owned National Oil Corporation, the refinery is expected to produce 1.3 million liters of gasoline, 1 million liters of diesel, and 600,000 liters of airplane fuel daily, while the cooking gas plant is expected to produce 8,000 cylinders per day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Oil Libya Gas Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Man shoots himself in Talash

Man shoots himself in Talash

2 minutes ago
 Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

Losses of DISCOs witness increase during 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office char ..

Historical epic stays atop Chinese box office chart

2 minutes ago
 Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment do ..

Australia secures additional COVID-19 treatment doses amid battle against 3rd wa ..

3 minutes ago
 OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D sur ..

OGDCL carries out 2,539 L-KM 2D, 600 Sq. KM 3D surveys

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.