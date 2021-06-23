Libyan FM hopes mercenaries withdraw after 'progress' at Berlin talks

Libya's foreign minister voiced hopes that foreign mercenaries will pull out of the North African country in the next days, after "progress" was made at a new round of peace talks in Berlin on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Libya's foreign minister voiced hopes that foreign mercenaries will pull out of the North African country in the next days, after "progress" was made at a new round of peace talks in Berlin on Wednesday.

"We have a progress in terms of mercenaries, so you know hopefully within coming days, mercenaries from both sides (are) going to be withdrawing and I think this is going to be encouraging," said Najla al-Mangoush following talks gathering world powers.