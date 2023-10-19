Open Menu

Light Plane Crash Kills Pilot In Australia's Queensland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A light plane crashed in the Australian state of Queensland on Thursday, with the pilot onboard confirmed dead.

Queensland Police said in a statement that the aircraft plunged into a field in Palgrave near Warwick, a rural town in the state's southeast.

"At around 12:15 p.m.

local time, a transmission was received that a light plane was experiencing trouble," Acting Inspector Paula Smithard told reporters.

The pilot, who is believed to be the sole occupant of the plane at that time, did not survive the crash.

Police noted that investigators will work with officials from Recreational Aviation Australia to determine the cause of the crash.

A spokesperson from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed to local media that the bureau had received notification of the crash but was not investigating, as the plane involved was a "kit-built aircraft."

