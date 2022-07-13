UrduPoint.com

Light Plane Crashes In Central Mexican State Of Queretaro - Queretaro Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Light Plane Crashes in Central Mexican State of Queretaro - Queretaro Airport

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Queretaro International Airport said that a Piper PA31 motor plane crashed, while the details of the incident will be provided by the Mexican civil aviation agency.

"Private aircraft Piper PA31, which took off from our airfield, crashed near the village of Galeras, municipality of Colon.

Details of the incident will be provided by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency. Our work continues as usual," the airport said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The media, citing sources, reported that two people died in the crash. The scene of the incident has been cordoned off by the military, and investigative actions are underway, according to the reports.

