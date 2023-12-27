Open Menu

Liverpool Go Top As Nunez Strikes, Hojlund Caps Man Utd Fightback

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, while Rasmus Hojlund broke his own barren run to cap Manchester United's thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances.

Nunez's eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on November 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month's injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal can regain top spot with a victory at home to West Ham on Thursday.

After successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, this was an essential victory for Liverpool's title ambitions.

On Liverpool being in pole position, Klopp said: "That's nice. It will probably change and that's no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are.

"

At Old Trafford, United were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by half-time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's team were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and twenty minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalise before Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal, in his 15th appearance, with eight minutes left.

Hojlund's cathartic strike ended United's four-match winless run in all competitions and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League.

United's victory came in front of INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford, who was in the directors box in the first sign of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's involvement after buying a 25 percent stake on Christmas Eve.

Two games without a win have dented Villa's unexpected title challenge.

Unai Emery's men remain third, three points behind Liverpool after their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions.

