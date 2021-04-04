UrduPoint.com
Local Governors Ask Tokyo For COVID-19 Aid Amid Cases Resurgence - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Regional governors asked the Japanese government on Sunday for financial aid amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, local media reported.

According to NHK World Japan, the governors held an online meeting where they asked the country's government to provide financial aid to restaurants that have been heavily affected by the recently introduced COVID19 restrictions.

The governors also asked the government for information regarding the COVID-19 variants to be provided quicker.

Two regions in the west of JapanOsaka and Hyogo ” as well as a region in the north, Miyagi, will implement stricter COVID-19 restrictions from Monday without needing a state of emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases have surged.

Tokyo governor Koike Yuriko reportedly said she "has a strong sense of crisis" as experts are expressing concerns about the pandemic.

Osaka's residents have also voiced concerns saying that the latest regulations were issued too late. Osaka reported over 600 daily COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, while Hyogo said that its number of weekly infections per 100,000 people had reached Stage 4, the worst level on the government's four-point scale.

