London Imposes Largest Asset Freeze in UK History on 2 Associates of Abramovich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen Eugene Tenenbaum and David Davidovich, freezing their assets worth up to 10 billion Pounds ($130.6 billion), UK Foreign Office said on Thursday, calling them longstanding business associates of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

"The UK has today sanctioned Eugene Tenenbaum and David Davidovich, bringing the total number of oligarchs, family members and associates sanctioned to 106 since February. Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss announced the government will freeze assets connected with the pair, estimated to total up to 10 billion, the largest asset freeze action in UK history," a statement said.

The foreign ministry added that the sanctions were co-ordinated with action taken by the island nation of Jersey earlier this week to impose a formal freezing order on assets suspected to be connected to Abramovich.

Tenenbaum described himself as one of Abramovich's closest partners, while Davidovich was named by Forbes as his low profile right-hand man, the statement noted.

According to the statement, Tenenbaum, who is a director of Chelsea Football Club, on February 24 took control of Abramovich-linked company Evrington Investments Limited, and in March, Davidovich took the company over from Tenenbaum.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including assets freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.

On March 10 Abramovich, along with other Russian businessmen, such as Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, and VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, was sanctioned by the UK government.