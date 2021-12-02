UrduPoint.com

London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:59 PM

London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

The United Kingdom on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Belarus targeting Belaruskali, a state-owned major potash fertilizer producer, and eight individuals, the UK government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Kingdom on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Belarus targeting Belaruskali, a state-owned major potash fertilizer producer, and eight individuals, the UK government said.

"Alongside our US, Canadian and EU allies, the UK has imposed fresh sanctions on eight Belarusian individuals responsible for repression and human rights violations.

An asset freeze on OJSC Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potash fertiliser, will target a major source of revenue and foreign Currency for the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom Belarus Government

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan extends door to do ..

Election Commission of Pakistan extends door to door voters' verification campai ..

36 seconds ago
 Public Private organizations should constitute int ..

Public Private organizations should constitute internal harassment committees: K ..

38 seconds ago
 US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Om ..

US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Dept.

39 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Inclu ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Including on Lukashenko's Son - Tre ..

40 seconds ago
 Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility amon ..

Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

47 seconds ago
 CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.