London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Kingdom on Thursday imposed new sanctions against Belarus targeting Belaruskali, a state-owned major potash fertilizer producer, and eight individuals, the UK government said.

"Alongside our US, Canadian and EU allies, the UK has imposed fresh sanctions on eight Belarusian individuals responsible for repression and human rights violations.

An asset freeze on OJSC Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of potash fertiliser, will target a major source of revenue and foreign Currency for the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime," the government said in a statement.