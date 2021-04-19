London Notified Ankara About Passage of Warship to Black Sea in Early May - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) London had notified Ankara about a passage of its warship through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea in early May, a diplomatic source from Turkey told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have received a notification from the UK about the passage of its warship through the Bosphorus, scheduled for the first week of May," the source said.

Last week, the media reported that the destroyer and anti-submarine frigate of the UK's Royal Navy will enter the Black Sea in early May as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine amid the tense situation on the Russia-Ukraine border.