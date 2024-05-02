London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) UK police named a 14-year-old boy killed in a sword attack in London this week as Daniel Anjorin and said the suspect will face murder and other charges over the violent rampage.

The teenager died on Tuesday morning as he walked to school in Hainault, in the east of Britain's capital, when he was attacked by a man.

Police tasered and arrested the suspect, a 36-year-old man who was not previously known to police.

Police named the suspect as a Spanish-Brazilian national, Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, and said he would appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on May 2.

He has also been charged with "two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article", police said in a statement.