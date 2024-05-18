Open Menu

3 Tourists Killed In Afghanistan Were Spanish: Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Spain's foreign ministry on Friday confirmed that three tourists shot dead in central Afghanistan earlier in the day were Spanish. An Afghan was also killed in the attack.

"Three Spaniards have died and at least one has been wounded in a shooting in Afghanistan," said a foreign ministry source who asked not to be named.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Overwhelmed by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan."

The shooting happened in the popular tourist destination of Bamiyan, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, Abdul Mateen Qani, told AFP earlier.

Four foreigners and three Afghans were wounded in the attack, he added.

