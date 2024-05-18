Open Menu

Argentine Leader Denounces 'satanic' Socialism During Spain Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Argentine leader denounces 'satanic' socialism during Spain visit

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Argentina's President Javier Milei denounced what he called "satanic" socialism in a speech on the first day of his visit to Spain Friday, where he was criticised by a member of Spain's left-wing government.

"Let us not let the dark, black, satanic, atrocious, horrible carcinogenic side that is socialism prevail over us," he said, in a talk about his books on libertarian ideas.

Earlier Friday, Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz accused Milei of sowing "hatred", weeks after a diplomatic clash between the nations.

"There aren't many who sow hate, but they make a lot of noise and flood everything," Diaz, who is also one of three deputy prime ministers, told a forum at her ministry.

"Milei and other governments of hate are back with their austerity measures and authoritarianism," she added.

Diaz leads the far-left party Sumar, one of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's junior coalition partners.

Milei did not directly respond to her comment, but he did say his policies were putting Argentina back on track "after a decline of more than 100 years".

- Diplomatic row -

A self-declared "anarcho-capitalist", Milei won elections last November vowing to reduce the Argentine deficit to zero.

To that end, he has instituted an austerity programme that has seen the government slash subsidies for transport, fuel and energy, even as wage-earners lost a fifth of their purchasing power.

Milei, who began his visit to Spain on Friday, will not be meeting either Sanchez or King Felipe VI.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to take part at a gathering of Spanish far-right party Vox alongside other hard-right leaders such as France's Marine Le Pen.

His visit comes after Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente had to apologise after sparking a row with Buenos Aires by suggesting Milei was on drugs.

"I saw Milei on television" during the campaign, Puente told a Socialist Party conference. "I don't know if it was before or after the consumption... of substances."

Within hours, Milei's office issued an official statement lambasting Sanchez's leftist government, accusing it of putting "the middle class in danger with his socialist policies that bring only poverty and death".

Puente later said he had made a "mistake", saying he was not aware of the repercussions his comments would have, and Buenos Aires said the dispute was "over".

al-jj/rlp

Related Topics

Prime Minister Flood Drugs France Visit Buenos Aires Argentina Spain November Sunday Oscar TV Government Labour

Recent Stories

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

2 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

2 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

2 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

2 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

2 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

3 hours ago
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

3 hours ago
 PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

3 hours ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

3 hours ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

3 hours ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

3 hours ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World