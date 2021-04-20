Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foiled Assassination Attempt - Spokeswoman

The spokeswoman of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik that the Belarusian leader continued to fulfill his duties in full despite the prevention of an attempt on his life, and is preparing his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The spokeswoman of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Natalya Eismont, told Sputnik that the Belarusian leader continued to fulfill his duties in full despite the prevention of an attempt on his life, and is preparing his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On April 17, Lukashenko announced the arrest of a group of people who had been preparing an attempt on him and his children, noting that the US intelligence were involved in this. The head of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) Ivan Tertel said that the members of the group had planned and started the practical implementation of a plan to physically eliminate Lukashenko and his family members, and organize an armed rebellion in order to seize power.

At the same time, the group included both citizens of Belarus and foreigners.

"The president performs his duties in accordance with the constitution in full, according to a predetermined schedule and well-established security schemes. Well, the truth is, we will not hand over the schemes to you," Eismont said, answering whether the prevention of the assassination attempt and attempted coup affected the president's work schedule and security measures.

In particular, the plans of the Belarusian president to meet with Putin remain unchanged, she said.

"The meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Russia is now being prepared," Eismont noted.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that his meeting with Putin in Moscow was planned approximately for April 22.