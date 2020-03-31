Lukashenko Says He Sees No Reason to Postpone 2020 Belarusian Presidential Election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he saw no reason to postpone the presidential election scheduled for August this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he saw no reason to postpone the presidential election scheduled for August this year.

"We need not only to discuss but also to plan the presidential election. We still have no reason to postpone the presidential election," he said.