Lukashenko Says He Sees No Reason To Postpone 2020 Belarusian Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:43 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he saw no reason to postpone the presidential election scheduled for August this year
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020)
"We need not only to discuss but also to plan the presidential election. We still have no reason to postpone the presidential election," he said.