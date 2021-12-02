UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Says Snap Presidential Election In State Possible After Adopting New Basic Law

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 11:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarus may hold a snap presidential election after adopting a new constitution, President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Belarus plans to hold a referendum on a new constitution no later than in late February 2022. The new draft constitution will be published until the New Year, Lukashenko told RIA Novosti.

"It (the presidential election) can be held on time at best, but there may be an early election ... On the basis that the president decides so, or other timeframes of elections will be fixed in the transitional provisions of the constitution," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, the leader doubted that the presidential elections would be held next summer.

"We are about three years before the presidential elections, (or) four," he added.

According to the Central Election Commission's schedule, the next presidential election in Belarus is set to be held no later than July 20, 2025.

