Lukashenko Urges Citizens Supporting Change To Vote Instead Of Taking To Streets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Lukashenko Urges Citizens Supporting Change to Vote Instead of Taking to Streets

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that those citizens who would like the incumbent leader to be replaced should go and cast their ballots at the upcoming presidential election instead of taking to the streets for protests.

"For those who want another president: do not go to a square, go to polling places and vote, but do not forget that the president is the head of state, your state, who, according to the constitution, represents the unity of the nation, who is the face of the country," Lukashenko said in his address to the nation and the parliament.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9, five people are registered as candidates, including the current head of state. The campaigning started on July 14 and will last until August 8.

World

