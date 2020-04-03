Lukoil CEO Hopes US to Take Part in Upcoming OPEC+ Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov expressed the belief on Friday that the United States could participate in the OPEC+ talks, scheduled for April 6.

"I think everyone will be there, not only OPEC+, we hope that the US and Saudi Arabia will participate," Alekperov told reporters.

He also expressed hope that the participants of the talks would agree on the exact volume of oil production cuts.

"It is difficult to make forecasts in the current situation, as it is changing every day ... I hope that it [the volume of production cuts] will be determined," Alekperov went on to say.