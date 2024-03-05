Macron Heads To Prague For Talks On Arms For Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague on Tuesday to clarify his country's standpoint on a Czech plan to buy weapons outside Europe for war-ravaged Ukraine.
Macron is due to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and address a nuclear forum during his one-day visit.
At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said the Czech Republic -- an EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people -- was able to collect a substantial amount of weaponry for Ukraine outside the continent.
He said that working with Canada and Denmark, the Czechs had "identified" 500,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition and 300,000 122-millimetre shells "which we would be able to deliver within weeks" given the needed funds.
The Financial Times said Prague was looking to amass $1.5 billion to pay for the munitions for Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for two years.
Fiala said at an international conference in Paris last week that around 15 nations were ready to join the initiative, including France.
Macron said his country would take part in the initiative but did not disclose any details as to how much it would contribute.
The Netherlands, for instance, has already pledged to donate 100 million Euros ($108.5 million).
