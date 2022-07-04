UrduPoint.com

Macron Reshuffles French Cabinet For Tricky Second Term

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reshuffled his government looking to reset a second term off to a rocky start after his failure to win a parliamentary majority

Paris, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reshuffled his government looking to reset a second term off to a rocky start after his failure to win a parliamentary majority.

Other posts in the 41-strong cabinet -- exactly divided between men and women -- mostly went to politicians from the different factions in Macron's camp.

The foreign, finance and defence ministers all remained in place.

Opponents from all sides of the French political spectrum criticised the reshuffle as superficial, saying it failed to represent a meaningful change.

Abad later told reporters he faced "despicable slanders organised around a Calendar" designed to drive him out of government after just 45 days.

