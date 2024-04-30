Macron urges Rwanda to end support for DR Congo rebels, withdraw troops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Rwanda must end support for M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and withdraw troops from its neighbour's territory, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

"We argue for territorial integrity on the African continent as well" as in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Macron told a joint press conference with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

"Rwanda must halt support for M23 and withdraw its forces from Congolese territory," he added, insisting, "France will never give any ground on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC.

Tshisekedi welcomed Paris' "even stronger support at the side of the Congolese people", saying it showed his country "can count on France".

Kinshasa would be open to new talks with Kigali once its troops "have left" DRC territory, he added.

After eight years of dormancy, the mostly Tutsi M23 rebellion took up arms again in late 2021, seizing large swathes of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC.