Open Menu

Macron Urges Rwanda To End Support For DR Congo Rebels, Withdraw Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Macron urges Rwanda to end support for DR Congo rebels, withdraw troops

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Rwanda must end support for M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and withdraw troops from its neighbour's territory, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

"We argue for territorial integrity on the African continent as well" as in Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Macron told a joint press conference with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

"Rwanda must halt support for M23 and withdraw its forces from Congolese territory," he added, insisting, "France will never give any ground on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC.

"

Tshisekedi welcomed Paris' "even stronger support at the side of the Congolese people", saying it showed his country "can count on France".

Kinshasa would be open to new talks with Kigali once its troops "have left" DRC territory, he added.

After eight years of dormancy, the mostly Tutsi M23 rebellion took up arms again in late 2021, seizing large swathes of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe France Kinshasa Paris Kigali Rwanda Congo From

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

42 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

57 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

1 hour ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

1 hour ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World