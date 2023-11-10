(@FahadShabbir)

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The head of Madagascar's lower house of parliament on Thursday called for the suspension of next week's presidential elections, after weeks of regular opposition rallies.

Christine Razanamahasoa, who leads a mediation group to find a way out of a political crisis that has raged for weeks, said the current situation in the country did not allow for a free and credible vote to be held on November 16.

The mediation group "strongly demands that authorities suspend the presidential election scheduled for November 16," Razanamahasoa told a press conference in Antananarivo.

This, she said, was to ensure "peace" and "harmony" in the country, where political tensions have been running high in the run-up to the vote, which was already postponed by a week.

The Indian Ocean island nation has been shaken by a fierce battle between President Andry Rajoelina, who is running for re-election, and most opposition leaders.

Opposition candidates have led near daily, unauthorised marches in Antananarivo, for more than a month, protesting at what they have called an "institutional coup" to favour the incumbent.

The demonstrations have been regularly met by a strong police presence.

Numerous people were injured on Wednesday as police dispersed yet another protest.

Earlier this week, a presidential candidate was detained at another rally.

The European Union, the United States and other members of the international community said they were "deeply worried" by Wednesday's "violent incidents", having earlier expressed concern about the tense political climate in Madagascar.

Voters in Madagascar were initially due to head to the polls on November 9, but the top court in October ordered that elections be postponed after another presidential candidate was injured during a demonstration.