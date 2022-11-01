BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had discussed with Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the resumption of bilateral cooperation.

"I had a good phone conversation with the President-elect of Brazil, Lula da Silva, with whom we agreed to resume the agenda of bilateral cooperation between our countries," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Brazil held the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, and Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the incumbent head of state, Jair Bolsonaro. The latter in 2019 recognized self-proclaimed "president" of Venezuela Juan Guaido as the country's leader, after which relations with the government of Nicolas Maduro actually ceased. In March 2020, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry recalled diplomats and employees of diplomatic missions from Venezuela.