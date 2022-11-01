UrduPoint.com

Maduro Says Discussed Resumption Of Cooperation With Brazil's President-elect

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Maduro Says Discussed Resumption of Cooperation With Brazil's President-elect

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had discussed with Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the resumption of bilateral cooperation.

"I had a good phone conversation with the President-elect of Brazil, Lula da Silva, with whom we agreed to resume the agenda of bilateral cooperation between our countries," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Brazil held the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, and Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the incumbent head of state, Jair Bolsonaro. The latter in 2019 recognized self-proclaimed "president" of Venezuela Juan Guaido as the country's leader, after which relations with the government of Nicolas Maduro actually ceased. In March 2020, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry recalled diplomats and employees of diplomatic missions from Venezuela.

Related Topics

Twitter Brazil Venezuela March Sunday 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2022

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st November 2022

33 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

9 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

10 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

10 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.