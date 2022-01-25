Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Kills 2, Injures 52 in Haiti - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) At least two people died and dozens were injured in a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit western Haiti Monday morning, the Haitian Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at 13:16 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was located 6 miles northwest from Petite Riviere de Nippes.

"Two people were killed and 52 were injured in the Nippes department (subdivision of Haiti) as a result of a magnitude-5.

3 earthquake occurring in the morning. According to Nippes' Civil Protection service, 191 houses were destroyed, 591 houses were damaged, 834 families have sustained financial losses," DPC said as quoted by RDM Haiti radio station.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and reiterated his support for those who suffered in the earthquake, as revealed in Henry's Twitter account.

Haiti is located in a seismically active Carribean zone and regularly endures earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

